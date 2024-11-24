Jazz Upend Knicks in SLC, 121-106. 3 Key Takeaways
Lauri Markkanen played his best game of the year, scoring 34 points as the Utah Jazz upended the New York Knicks in Salt Lake City, 121-106. OG Anuniby led the Knicks with 27 points in a losing cause.
It was the Jazz from start to finish in this one. The Jazz jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Utah outhustled a Knicks team that looked lethargic for most of the contest. Despite all the talk about tanking the season, the Jazz have enough good veteran players to sneak up on some of the better teams in the NBA.
So, what did we learn as Utah registered a win in the first contest of a five-game homestand? Let’s examine.
Lauri Markkanen is Still an All-Star Talent
As long as Markkanen plays, the Jazz will always have a chance. Utah’s best player not only led the Jazz in points but was also the most efficient player on the floor. Markkanen finished the game with a +34 net rating.
Where it stands today, Markkanen is the only Jazz player with a firm grip on being a part of the future in Utah. We’ll have to see if other players emerge as we get deeper into the season.
A day like today makes you wonder if Markkanen can make his second All-Star game since arriving in Salt Lake City. Markkanen averaged 18.8 points heading into the contest, and it will take more performances like today to get into the All-Star conversation. That said, it is possible.
John Collins Trade Stock Continues to Soar
It was a forgone conclusion that Collins would finish the year with the Jazz thanks to a contract that was considered far from team-friendly. However, Collins is flipping the script on that narrative. Collins registered a double-double on another efficient day from the field.
Can Collins outplay the remaining money in his contract? That remains to be seen, but if there is a buyer, expect the Jazz to strike while the iron is hot. The trade deadline for the 2024-25 season is still over two months away.
Walker Kessler Looks Strong in His Return
Kessler made an appearance after missing six games because of a hip injury. Utah’s starting center finished the game with nine points, ten rebounds, and three blocked shots.
Utah certainly needs to have his presence around the rim. The Knicks had a hard time getting good looks in the paint when Kessler was in the game. After a sophomore slump, Kessler is back trending in the right direction despite Utah’s sluggish start to the season.
Next up for Utah is a home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at the Delta Center. The tip off time is at 7:00 pm MT.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!