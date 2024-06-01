Jazz Urged to Pursue Knicks OG Anunoby
Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge stated in his post-season press conference that he'll be looking to upgrade the roster this offseason. According to Greg Swartz of The Bleacher Report, if the New York Knicks don't re-sign starting forward OG Anunoby, then Utah should use their available cap space to land the former first-round pick.
"The Utah Jazz have a lot of cap space and draft picks moving forward, so they could cause major chaos in free agency this summer."
"If the New York Knicks don't meet OG Anunoby's salary demands, the Jazz should be ready and waiting to make an offer. The 26-year-old impacts winning on both ends, as the Knicks were a whopping 23.9 points per 100 possessions better with Anunoby on the floor (100th percentile), per Cleaning the Glass."
"Putting Anunoby at forward next to Lauri Markkanen would give Utah one of the best frontcourts in the NBA, especially if Walker Kessler continues to develop at center."
Keep in mind that the Knicks will do everything within their means to ensure Anunoby stays in New York. The Knicks were a much better team when Anunoby was healthy after acquiring him via trade from the Toronto Raptors. New York boasted a 15-2 record with him on the court and only 10-10 without him after the exchange.
Anunoby is more than adequate on the offensive end, but he makes his mark as a defensive juggernaut who can make life difficult for the elite wings around the league. This is exactly what the Jazz need, considering they were last in the league this past season in defensive rating. However, a lot would need to fall in place for Anunoby to call Salt Lake City home.
The consensus around the league is that Anunoby will opt out of his current deal and get a maximum contract. Given their cap situation, the Jazz can afford Anunoby, but the competition would be stiff to retain his services. This is where Utah is at a disadvantage, being a small market franchise and multiple pieces away from being considered a contender.
Also, if the Knicks don't re-sign Anunoby, the Philadelphia 76ers have been rumored by multiple outlets as a team that would be aggressive in signing the seven-year veteran. According to NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY TV, Anunoby should command a contract that will pay 35 million a year.
Whoever does sign Anunoby, it doesn't come without risk. He suffered a hamstring injury during the Knicks playoff run that caused him to miss the final five games of the Indiana Pacers series. He's missed 47 contests over the last two seasons and has only played over 50 games once over the last four years. Pairing his injury history with Lauri Markkanen's might be too much for Utah to handle.
From this point of view, if Utah does make a significant upgrade, it's most likely to come via trade. Ainge isn't afraid to deal and will need to overpay if he intends to lure a free agent to Salt Lake City. Anunoby suiting up as a Jazzman is a long shot and would most likely cost more than the 35 million a year projection.
If changes are coming, Jazz fans will find out soon enough. Free agent negotiations begin on June 30, and the signing period on July 6.
