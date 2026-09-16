The Three Storylines That Will Define Utah Jazz's Training Camp

The Utah Jazz sit less than two weeks away from the start of their training camp leading into the 2026-27 NBA season after a long offseason's wait.

And as the Jazz currently stand, while we know this roster is bound for a better destiny than they've seen throughout the past four seasons. At the same time, there's still a lot of unknowns for this up-and-coming group as they try to lift into the postseason for the first time since 2022.

So as the Jazz get closer and closer to tipping off their training camp at the end of the month, let's sort through three of the biggest storylines to keep an eye on between now and game one of the regular season:

How Quickly Darryn Peterson Comes Along

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How quickly the Jazz come alive this season will likely lean upon one critical factor: how long will it take for Darryn Peterson to really catch his stride?

We've seen a variety of outcomes as it relates to rookie seasons for some of the Jazz's recently acquired young talents in years past. Some like Keyonte George showed flashes, but didn't really find his footing until year three. Ace Bailey got better and better over the course of his rookie season. Guys like Cody Williams had a pretty poor rookie year.

But the Jazz haven't had as highly touted of a rookie as Peterson is. He's got a real chance of bursting onto the scene as a day-one starter, a nightly 20-point-per-game scorer, and is a prime Rookie of the Year candidate. How quickly those goals come to fruition, though, remains to be seen.

The Jazz's Aspired Defensive Improvements

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt that the Jazz are going into this season with a clear mindset of wanting to improve on the defensive side of the ball. They've sat among the bottom two teams in the NBA when it comes to defensive rating throughout the past three seasons, and have real reasons to believe that shouldn't be the case again for a fourth year.

Within the calendar year, the Jazz have brought in former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., defensive-minded wings Josh Green and Josh Okogie, and are bound to see defensive improvements from their budding young talents around the roster as well.

How strong will the Jazz be on the defensive end this season? Who knows? But Utah certainly knows that any finish that looks similar to last year's output on that side of the ball won't be enough to make their postseason dreams become a reality. They have to be better.

What the Day One Starting Unit Looks Like

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) posts up against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dariq Whitehead (00) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now sitting only a few weeks away from the Jazz tipping off their regular season, we have a pretty solid idea about what to expect for this starting five for game one of the season. But we certainly don't have any concrete evidence about what Will Hardy is planning.

The Jazz have two real questions for their starting five: will Ace Bailey or Darryn Peterson start next to Keyonte George in the backcourt? And who will be Utah's starting center?

That first question might not have any clear determination until we see how each performs throughout the course of preseason. As for Utah's starting center job, Jusuf Nurkic remains the favorite, but depending on how the Jazz feel about their chances of grabbing consistent rebounds while Jaren Jackson Jr. is running the five, maybe that has time to change too.

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