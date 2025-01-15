Jazz vs Hornets Injury Report: Markkanen & Sexton Update
In a game that could prove consequential in the sag for Flagg race, the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets will square off for the first time this season on Wednesday night. The teams are separated by just one game in the standings, with the Jazz (10-28) holding the narrow edge over Charlotte (8-28).
Here’s the latest injury report for the contest.
Utah Jazz Injury Report:
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Low Back Spasms)
Collin Sexton: Out (Rest)
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left Plantar Fasciitis)
John Collins: Out (Left hip injury management)
Johnny Juzang: Out (Right-hand fracture)
Keyonte George: Questionable (Left heel inflammation)
Elijah Harkless: Questionable (G-League)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Questionable (G-League)
Injuries continue to hit the Jazz hard. Markkanen has been dealing with back spasms throughout the year and will again miss time. Additionally, the Jazz will be without Collin Sexton due to rest. This is a surprising addition to the injury report, given Sexton’s history of durability.
Given the importance of the game, it makes sense for the Jazz to be cautious with their veteran talent. In their absence, it gives the team’s youth a chance to play meaningful minutes and continue their development as the season progresses.
George, upgraded to questionable, has been unable to suit up in recent games. In his absence, Isaiah Collier has stepped forward and played encouragingly. If George can return, look for the two young guards to share the backcourt in what could be an exciting pairing.
Charlotte Hornets Report:
Tre Mann: Out (Disc Irritation)
Grant Williams: Out (ACL tear)
Moussa Diabate: Out (G-League)
Isaiah Wong: Out (G-League)
The Hornets come into the contest relatively healthy. They will be without guard Tre Mann who was having a nice season before being derailed by injury. In addition, former Celtics wing Grant Williams is out for the season due to an ACL injury.
It is worth noting that the Hornets' three most touted young players will all suit up for the contest. It’s been a rare occurrence that Lamelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams are healthy together in their young careers. It could be a good opportunity for them to develop chemistry with one another.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!