Jazz Acquire Warriors Guard in Multi-Team Jimmy Butler Blockbuster
The Utah Jazz continue to make moves on the trade market –– this time less than 20 hours out from the deadline.
According to multiple sources, the Jazz have acquired Golden State Warriors' Dennis Schroder in their massive multi-team trade to land Jimmy Butler. Utah will send out P.J. Tucker to the Miami Heat –– one of their acquisitions from the weekend, and also bring in a 2031 second-round pick.
Schroder, who has a $13 million expiring contract, may ultimately be another trade piece for the Jazz before Thursday's deadline, similar to how they moved Tucker in this deal.
Tucker, who spent less than a week with the Jazz, gets to return back to Miami, where he spent the 2021-22 season as a part of the Heat's Eastern Conference Finals run.
As for the Warriors' side, they give up Schroder along with Andrew Wiggins, who gets shipped to Miami, and a protected first-rounder in exchange for their long-coveted second star next to Stephen Curry in Butler. The blockbuster move finally ends the extensive trade saga the now-former Heat star was involved in for weeks, also while getting a two-year, $121 million extension in the process.
It's yet another move in which the Jazz have played a minor role in making a significant trade come to form. First, they worked alongside the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks to make the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap happen, and now, Danny Ainge is at it again.
This one's a massive deal with many moving parts, but expect to see Schroder's name continue to float around in trade discussions up until the deadline hits at 1 PM MT on Thursday.
