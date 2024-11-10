Utah Jazz HC Will Hardy Sounds Off After Isaiah Collier's First Start
The Utah Jazz ended their lengthy four-game road trip on the right foot on Saturday night, when facing off against the San Antonio Spurs for the second time this season, ultimately taking home a narrow win, 111-110.
It was an effort that was done without the Jazz's emerging young guard Keyonte George in the lineup, as he was ruled out due to left foot soreness, leaving Coach Will Hardy to call up another name into the starting five-- that being first-round rookie Isaiah Collier. It effectively made for Collier's second appearance during the regular season, and first NBA start since being drafted earlier this summer.
Collier finished the night with 24 minutes under his belt, collecting seven points, six rebounds, four assists, along with a steal and a block, while struggling a bit shooting the ball with a 3/9 clip from the field and an 0/6 mark from downtown.
Despite the offensive ups and downs, Coach Hardy spoke about Collier's performance after the win on Saturday, providing some positive feedback for Utah's 29th-overall pick from this offseason.
"He plays with really good tempo," Hardy said. "You can see the burst he has to the basket. You can see his pace in the full court. You also see moments where his vision and passing really stand out. Obviously, he struggled to shoot the ball tonight, but that's a technical, tangible thing we'll continue to work on. I think his feel for the first game tonight was pretty good."
Considering this was just the second appearance within a regular season game for Collier, it's hard to take too much stock in one shaky shooting night, as a long season lies ahead for him and the Jazz staff to work on getting that aspect of his game sorted out.
Still, the young guard found a way to impact the game with his impressive speed and ability as a facilitator, showing some optimism for what may lie ahead for him later this year as he gathers more experience in the lineup.
Coach Hardy later spoke on how he broke the news to Collier before being given the start.
"Once we determined that Keyonte was out, I walked by Isaiah and said, 'You're starting tonight,' and that was kind of the extent of our conversation," Hardy said. "That's on purpose. I don't need to add to the weight of that moment. He probably had a lot of thoughts and feelings when he hears that. I'm sure some of it is excitement. Some of it is probably a little bit of nerves, but I believe in those moments, he doesn't need a big speech... In some ways, simple is better in those moments. So, right before the game when he went out, it was kind of like, 'guard the ball, impact the game with your pace,' and we'll sort the rest out later."
Collier and the Jazz will have an opportunity to build off their Saturday showing on Tuesday when they land back home to face off against the Phoenix Suns.
