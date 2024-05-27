Inside The Jazz

Report: Jazz Workout Kentucky Guard Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

The Utah Jazz are bringing in a range of names ahead of this year's draft.

Mar 15, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Antonio Reeves (12) celebrates his three point basket against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
The Utah Jazz are continuing to put the work into their scouting process for this year's draft. Most recently, they've brought some blue-blood talent into the building to see if there's a potential fit.

According to Zack Padmore on X, the Jazz have brought in Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves for a pre-draft workout. The 6-foot-6 senior is coming off his best year of production yet, and could be in line for a potential pickup from an NBA squad ahead of the 2024-25 season.

In 33 games during his last season with the Wildcats, Reeves averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on positive 51.2/44.7/86.3 splits. While his current stock for June currently places him around an undrafted free agent, his impact as an efficient and experienced scorer merits some consideration for some attention to come his way.

For the Jazz, they're a team that could use a boost in their backcourt, especially within an offseason where Kris Dunn and Talen Horton-Tucker will hit the open market. One, or even both could be on their way out if another team offers a tempting-enough deal, so Utah's hand may be forced into seeking new candidates to fill out the guard position.

Reeves, while not the most flashy Kentucky guard to enter this class, could be an ideal candidate for Utah to pick up as a rotational piece in the coming season. Keep an eye on his name as we inch further along in this year's draft process.

