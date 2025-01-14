Jazz Linked to 'Flashy' PG in 2025 NBA Draft
As the Utah Jazz tank the 2024-25 season, the hopes fall on jostling for top lottery position. This team has many needs and none more so than a bonafide superstar to complement Lauri Markkanen.
But the Jazz have multiple picks in the 2025 NBA draft, and the team continues to scout the class. We learned on Monday that Utah has some level of interest in 6-foot-4 Princeton point guard Xaivian Lee, according to NBA insider Adam Zagoria.
"Scouts from the Jazz, Suns, Clippers, and Celtics watched Princeton star Xaivian Lee this weekend," Zagoria posted on X.
Interesting. What would so spark the Jazz's curiosity when it comes to the Princeton point guard?
Lee is averaging 30.1 minutes per game at Princeton this season, along with 16.0 points and a career-high 5.5 assists per game. He's shooting .438 from the field and .379 from long distance.
The 180-pound guard is 21 years old and hails from Toronto, Canada. He's a junior at Princeton, and has helped lead the school to a 12-4 start and the poll position in the Ivy League.
NBA Draft Room ranks Lee as the No. 7 point guard in the 2025 draft class, and wrote this in its scouting report on him:
"Lee is a flashy and crafty high-scoring point guard who is super fun to watch. He’s electric with the ball in his hands, has a herky-jerky style of play and can really fill up the stat sheet."
Lee is projected to be a second-round draft pick by SI's Draft Digest. The Jazz have plenty of roster needs, but it would be interesting to see a "flashy and crafty" point guard running the offense.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!