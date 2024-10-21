Jazz's John Collins on Not Starting: 'I Wouldn't Say It's The Biggest Deal'
To start off their 2024-25 preseason, the Utah Jazz opted to make some adjustments to their starting lineup, by shifting around their frontcourt to include Taylor Hendricks and Walker Kessler at the four and five spots, effectively moving John Collins to the second unit.
Collins, a career starter outside of his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks, made the feelings clear on his spot in the first five-- it's something that he values, and feels that he's earned during his seven years pro. However, signs are pointing towards Collins beginning second year in a Jazz uniform off the bench.
The Jazz big man spoke to the media after Sunday's team practice, where he was asked about his current feelings on his new role in the rotation.
"I wouldn't say it's the biggest deal," Collins said. "Obviously, like I said before, it does matter. It's something that I feel like I've worked for and earned, but I feel like part of what makes me a great pro is my flexibility and my ability to continue being a pro-- regardless of circumstances and situations. That's what I'm going to continue to do, and I'm going to continue playing like a starter as well. I gotta do what I gotta do."
Collins is coming off of a bounceback campaign during his first year with the Jazz, a season where he averaged 15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on a strong 53.2% from the field, and a refreshed 37.1% from three on 3.5 attempts a night.
Whether it be as a part of the first or second unit, Collins still has a route to being a considerable part of this Jazz rotation. Yet, as this team continues to lean into their budding youth movement, his shift to be one of the first off the bench not only makes sense but could even lead to a better on-court fit for the team by giving Hendricks and Kessler more PT together-- two defensive cornerstones who can help lift this team above their league-worst defense from a season ago.
Collins will kick off his season when the Jazz take on their home opener on Wednesday, October 23rd against the Memphis Grizzlies. Needless to say, keep an eye on this situation as the year continues to unravel.
