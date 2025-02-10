Jazz's John Collins Reacts to Playing Luka Doncic in Lakers Debut
The Utah Jazz have a major matchup ahead of them on Monday, facing the Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Doncic during his first game in the purple and gold.
In any game going up against the Lakers, the stakes are high. But, in the case of Monday's contest where the league's hottest name suits up for the first time, the implications are even steeper.
Jazz forward John Collins sounded off his thoughts on the Jazz's nationally televised bout in Los Angeles ahead of the game on Monday, and he clearly understands the type of attention surrounding the matchup.
“It has that vibe, that energy of game that you want to watch," Collins said. "When something's new and popular in NBA eyes are going to be on it. We happen to be in that situation, so we've got to attack it with full force.”
Collins will have to have a big role during tonight's game vs. the Lakers for the Jazz to have a chance. The eight-year veteran has had a productive second year in Utah this season, averaging 18.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on just over 30 minutes a night.
Especially against a Los Angeles team struggling with size and big man depth, it could leave a big opportunity for Collins and Utah's frontcourt.
Doncic was listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's contest as being questionable with a calf sprain –– an injury that's kept him out of the fold since Christmas Day. However, the newest Lakers star is now seemingly cleared for takeoff, with his first night on the job sizing up against the Jazz.
And when you ask Collins for his feelings on the trade to get Luka to the Lakers in the first place, he was just as floored as the rest of the NBA world.
“Just shocked. Man, I wouldn't have traded Luka myself personally, but NBA is a business and so forth," Collins said. "But definitely just amazed that you would trade a guy like Luka.”
The Jazz will tip off against Doncic, LeBron James and the Lakers at 8:30 PM MT on ESPN.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!