Jazz’s John Collins Sounds Off Why He Aspires to Be Veteran Leader
It'll be John Collins's second season with the Utah Jazz during the 2023-24 campaign, and at just 27 years old, the 2017 first-round pick is looking to take on a new role as a veteran leader this year.
Collins has made it clear to begin this season that this year, he's looking to take on a role as a leading presence on this roster, and help the young core whether that be as a part of the starting five, or even in a bench role as a key part of the second unit.
During the Jazz's Sunday practice before their home opener, Collins spoke a bit about why he wants to be a leading veteran on the team this year.
"I just think it's my life circumstances," Collins said. "I am a young father. Not to get too personal, but I'm breaking generational curses for my family, and that comes with responsibility. I've always been told I'm a natural leader, and it's something that I've tried to just embrace more and more as I have my journey into my career."
"I feel like I'm in a unique space where I'm in eight years in at age 27," Collins continued. "Although I am young and I can still relate, I try to do my best to lead and still provide good information, tips, and tricks for the young guys to learn from in whatever ways they can. It's just part of who I am, and trying to continue to grow."
Collins is coming off his first season in a Jazz uniform where he averaged 15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 66 games and 28 minutes a night. Even as Utah continues to emphasize and develop its young talent, Collins should still remain a considerable part of this rotation, and it's apparent that he wants to be a part of the building process with this youth movement as well.
"Some of those nutty rooks could be a headache sometimes," Collins joked. "But as I said, that's part of the journey, part of building those relationships. As I said, just trying to be a good teammate to those guys and a good vet to them, and bring them along. It's just a part of the journey."
Collins will get his eighth season in the league kicked off on Wednesday, October 23rd when the Memphis Grizzlies travel to Salt Lake City for the Jazz's home and regular season debut.
