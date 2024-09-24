Johnny Juzang Pegged to Take Big Leap for Rebuilding Jazz
The Utah Jazz will enter the new season with six drafted players on the roster that were taken over the past two years. Players such as Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Cody Williams will garner most of the attention, but one undrafted player who could be a part of the future in Salt Lake City is flying under the radar.
Third-year Jazzman Johny Juzang was one of the few bright spots last season for a franchise still seeking an identity. Juzang averaged 11.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in his last six games of the season while shooting 59.3% from long distance. It’s a small sample size, but it was enough for Utah to sign Juzang to a four-year contract worth 11.425 million dollars this offseason.
Although Juzang doesn’t have the high ceiling like some of his teammates, he is getting some attention from some media outlets. The Bleacher Report has Juzang pegged as one of seven G-League prospects ready to jump to the NBA.
“Johnny Juzang looked like a pro with the Utah Jazz late last season, after he averaged 20.5 points in 34 games for the Salt Lake City Stars.”
“He shot 41.6 percent from deep in 20 NBA appearances, and it's no question that the main draw to the 23-year-old is his shotmaking. He shot 45.6 percent on catch-and-shoot chances, per Synergy Sports.”
“Juzang also made 57.6 percent of his twos, though. He capitalized in transition and from off the ball, showing a good feel on his drives, touch in the lane and timing on his cuts.”
“Utah does have potentially higher-priority prospects to develop, including 2024 lottery pick Cody Williams and former first-rounder Brice Sensabaugh. But Juzang made a compelling case for minutes in both the G League and his 372 NBA minutes.” - Johnathan Wasserman
Juzang went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft and has spent two years as a pro in Salt Lake City. The last two seasons were spent on two-way contracts with Utah, but this time, Juzang earns a long-term deal that runs through the 2027-28 season.
Juzang got his opportunity at the NBA level last season after the trade deadline when Simone Fontecchio and Ochai Agbaji were dealt. In his best game of the season, Juzang scored 27 points on 7-for-8 shooting from long distance against the Golden State Warriors.
Juzang may have found his niche in the league as a player who can help space the floor as a spot-up three-point shooter. If he can continue knocking down long-distance shots at a 40% clip, then Jazz fans can expect him to be around for a while. However, the Jazz only guaranteed the first year of his contract, and Juzang has to continue to produce if he’s going to make it past year one.
Juzang's issue moving forward will be finding a way to get consistent minutes on the court. He’ll be in direct competition with players Utah is more vested in, such as Williams and Sensabaugh. One injury or trade could change that outlook, but where it stands today, Juzang is the second shooting guard off the bench behind Jordan Clarkson. Collin Sexton is projected to be the starter.
Despite the unclear path to playing time, the Jazz apparently like what they have seen so far, and we can expect to see more from Juzang than in seasons past. Juzang's first opportunity to show he belongs will be against the New Zealand Breakers in Utah's first preseason game on October 4.
