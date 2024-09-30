Jordan Clarkson Dropped Hilarious Response to Jazz Media Day Question
Across the 2024 NBA offseason, the Utah Jazz ensured to let the league know what they thought about their All-Star talent Lauri Markkanen after throwing him a lucrative five-year max re-negotiation and extension to keep him in Salt Lake City for the long haul, all at the price tag of $238 million.
At the highest contract value in team history, this deal for Markkanen showed that this front office is confident in what they have within their budding 27-year-old. However, it's not just those upstairs who like what they see from him, as his Jazz teammates have made it clear to express the same sentiment around the seven-foot forward.
Most recently, former Sixth Man of the Year recipient Jordan Clarkson came to the podium on Monday's media day availability to give some of his thoughts on Markkanen's growth heading into this coming season-- more specifically surrounding why he thinks the one-time All-Star is prepared to take that aspired "next step" into his progression as a player.
When asked, Clarkson gave a brutally honest, yet hilarious answer:
"I mean, I don't want to cuss, but that motherf****r was in the military... It's an honest answer. He's ready for whatever. Lauri's ready for anything you throw on his plate. He's ready for it. I'm happy to see him more vocal. This new Lauri...yeah, I love it."- Jordan Clarkson on Lauri Markkanen
Clarkson is among those surrounding Markkanen who's had some of the most significant time with him, as the 32-year-old guard has been paired next to him for his past two seasons in Utah, piled onto his total four and a half seasons with the Jazz-- marking JC down as the longest-tenured player on the roster.
Markkanen, a member of the Finnish military during the 2022 offseason, has seemingly been gearing up to take that next step into becoming the franchise superstar the Jazz aspire him to develop into. Markkanen played 55 games for Utah last season to average 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 rebounds on efficient 48.0/ 39.9/89.9 shooting splits.
The Jazz have made it clear that this season is one focused on the development of their young players, yet Markkanen will still be the focal point of this roster and a leading contributor on both ends of the ball. And if Clarkson's comments hint towards anything, we could be in for a new and improved version of Utah's All-Star that could inevitably take him to that next level of stardom.
Markkanen and the Jazz's return to the court loom right around the corner, as their preseason opener is set to tip off against the New Zealand Breakers on Friday, October 5th at Delta Center at 7 PM MT.
