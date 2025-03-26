Jordan Clarkson Official Injury Status for Jazz-Grizzlies
The Utah Jazz will be without a big contributor in the backcourt on Tuesday night vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to the Jazz's latest injury update, Jordan Clarkson is inactive vs. the Grizzlies due to plantar fasciitis.
Clarkson has been in and out of the Jazz lineup this season due to the lingering foot injury, and is now slated to miss this home contest against the Grizzlies.
During his 37 games played this season, Clarkson has averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 rebounds on 40.8% shooting from the field. Tuesday's absence will be his 35th missed game of the 2024-25 season.
With Clarkson now out of the mix, he joins other big factors of the rotation on the Jazz bench like John Collins and Lauri Markkanen. The trio of veterans has missed a considerable chunk of games following the All-Star Break, and this is yet another entry into that trend.
However, it does clear the way for the young talent on the roster to get another extended opportunity within their final 10 showings of the year. One of those names to watch with a potential increased role against Memphis will be fan favorite big man Oscar Tshiebwe, who's been elevated from his two-way contract for Tuesday night.
The Jazz and Grizzlies will tip off at the Delta Center at 8 PM MT.
