Jazz Fan Favorite Gets Status Update vs. Grizzlies
The Utah Jazz are activating a fan favorite name on the roster ahead of their Tuesday battle vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report, two-way big man Oscar Tshiebwe will be suiting up v.s the Grizzlies.
Tshiebwe has been getting most of his reps during his rookie season with the Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, but now gets an opportunity to run with the main roster on Tuesday,
So far, Tshiebwe has suited up in eight regular season games, averaging 5.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 10 minutes a night.
The last time Tshiebwe was active for Utah came during his impressive 59-minute day, where he suited up against the Washington Wizards following a previous game with the Stars in the same day, collecting 18 minutes in the contest with four points, 10 rebounds, and two assists –– all in a winning effort as well.
Now, the Jazz rookie has gotten a few days off from the main roster, but re-joins the fold in their fifth of a six-game home stand. He'll likely be slated for an increased role on the night, as notable names like Lauri Markkanen and John Collins are already listed as out.
Tip-off for Jazz vs. Grizzlies lands at 7 PM MT.
