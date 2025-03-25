Jazz Land Three Appealing Prospects in Latest Draft Prediction
The Sweet 16 is set to kick off Thursday, March 27, in the Men’s NCAA tournament and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released his latest mock draft with several NBA prospects advancing in the tournament.
The Utah Jazz organization and fans alike will be more than happy with the prospects Wasserman predicts Utah to receive. Mind you, this mock draft was strictly based on team record and did not take into account the randomness of the lottery, meaning Utah’s initial first-round pick is slated at No. 2 behind the Washington Wizards.
The Cooper Flagg dream is still alive, Jazz fans, but let’s dive into this mock for fun.
At pick No. 2, Wasserman projects the Utah Jazz taking star freshman guard Dylan Harper out of Rutgers. Harper draws comparisons to the likes of Coby White, De’Aaron Fox, and Jalen Brunson.
“Rutgers missing the NCAA tournament won't reflect negatively on the recently turned 19-year-old who averaged 19.4 points and 4.0 assists with 50 threes off a package of positional size, creativity, rim pressure, advanced finishing, improvisation and enough shotmaking to ease preseason worries,” Wasserman wrote.
While there may be a talent gap between Harper and Flagg, Harper is far from a consolation prize and will instantly make the Utah Jazz better as he is a walking bucket.
At pick No. 18 (via Timberwolves), Utah is projected to take Egor Demin from BYU. Demin has displayed excellent play in the tournament thus far, and his draft stock has consequently continued to rise. Standing 6-foot-9, he would bring premier playmaking skills to a Jazz team that desperately needs more distributors.
“Egor Demin had an encouraging NCAA tournament debut by hitting three threes and a fallaway, shots he takes with confidence but hasn't been able to hit with any consistency. The playmaking is what NBA teams will bank on, given his advantageous size, guard's handle and passing. It would obviously a huge plus if he starts to connect more on the contested pull-ups and rhythm threes,” Wasserman wrote.
Demin is a fluid player and draws comparisons to a twitchier version of Josh Giddey. His poise in pick and roll actions would pair nicely with players like Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.
In the second round, Wasserman predicts the Utah Jazz will select Alex Condon from Florida at pick No. 44 and Alex Karaban from UCONN at pick No.49.
Condon is a big man prospect who plays with toughness and an unrelenting motor. He also brings defensive versatility and playmaking from the center and power forward positions.
Although Karaban struggled from beyond the arc during the tournament, he will be an intriguing shooter at the next level as he has deep range when he sets his feet. Karaban is a project worth taking a chance on in the NBA.
Mock draft season is upon us, and in what has been a season to forget, the NBA draft itself will be here sooner rather than later. The Jazz can look forward to improving their roster in what is shaping up to be a deep draft class.
