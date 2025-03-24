Jazz Limping Toward Pivotal Offseason
With just ten games left, the Utah Jazz are limping to the finish line for the third consecutive season. The team is 3-15 since the All-Star break as they look to secure as many lottery balls as possible.
While this is part of the pain that comes with rebuilding, the team is quickly approaching a pivotal offseason that could shape the next iteration of winning Jazz basketball.
Let’s take a look at a few of the most important decisions to be made.
Draft
The most important date to put on your calendar is May 12th, the night of the NBA Draft Lottery.
Unfortunately, the success or failure of this season comes down to luck. The Jazz, like many of the teams they’re hoping to come out in front of, desperately need a franchise player and are hoping to get him in this draft.
If their 14% outcome hits and Jazz get the first pick, their young core, centered around Cooper Flagg, would get a massive boost and expedite their rebuild. If they end up with the second, third, or fourth pick, the team could get their hands on a tantalizing talent like Ace Bailey or Dylan Harper from Rutgers or VJ Edgecombe from Baylor.
While none of these players are on the level of Flagg as prospects, any one of them would be the team’s best prospect in a long time.
With how the lottery is set up, the team could end up in a nightmare scenario where they drop to either fifth or possibly sixth in the order. The Jazz would still be able to add some talent, Kasparas Jakucionis from Illinois and Tre Johnson from Texas stand out here, but it would ultimately be a disappointment after the worst season in franchise history.
Regardless, the most likely outcome remains the team playing the long game next year, focusing on pairing a top pick in the 2026 draft with whoever they get this summer.
Veteran Decisions
The team will also have decisions to make on, frankly, the whole roster. The Jazz have six players that will be coming off of their rookie or sophomore seasons plus four draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. It will be difficult for the team to keep all of these young players.
In addition, the Jazz will once again have to weigh their options regarding the veteran talent on the roster. Decisions will have to be made on each of Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson. How the draft goes, and how quickly they think they can bounce back to playoff contention will play a big part in those decisions.
Fortunately, the team has a slurry of non-guaranteed contracts that give them flexibility on the back end of the roster.
Free Agency
Utah will likely not be major players in free agency with most of their roster under team control for another year. The big decision that can be made this summer is regarding Walker Kessler. The young big man becomes extension-eligible this summer and is the first of the team’s young players to hit this point.
As good as Kessler has been this year, and he’s been excellent, giving him a lucrative extension could hurt the team’s financial flexibility going forward. If there’s a deal out there that works for both sides, great. If not, the team can opt to wait another year and keep Kessler’s cap hold low so that they preserve that flexibility to upgrade the roster for another year.
Overall
The Jazz are going into the offseason looking to add the most important piece to the team since they embarked on a rebuild three years ago. What decisions they make this summer will play a major role in shaping the next iteration of winning basketball played in the Delta Center. Hopefully, luck is on their side.
