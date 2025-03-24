Jazz's Will Hardy Has One Big Goal for Final 10 Games
The Utah Jazz have had no shortage of struggles through their 2024-25 campaign –– falling to one of the worst records in the NBA, suffering from a barrage of injuries around the roster, and seeing the ups and downs of development from the young contributors throughout.
However, with just ten games to go, the 82-game slate is nearly wrapped up, giving the Jazz a much-needed breath of fresh air with an intriguing offseason ahead and a few months to recover from a brutal season.
But before that, head coach Will Hardy wants to see his guys end the year on a high note. Ten contests still present a major opportunity for this young core to grow while getting the most valuable experience they can before next season in in-game reps.
Following the Jazz's latest loss vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, Hardy revealed one key aspect he wants his roster to focus on in the upcoming slate of games to end the regular season: resilience.
"The biggest one for me is not giving in," Hardy said of his biggest goal in Utah's final ten games. "I think, in this moment, the results have been tough. And I'm a believer in general: you end up getting evaluated much harsher when things aren't going well for you. People want to see how everybody reacts when it's not going well for them. Everybody is friendly, and nice, and charming, and funny when they're doing great. But, I think we all ultimately get judged on our worst day."
The Jazz have had no shortage of bad days this season, multiple game losing streaks, league-worst statistics, injury-riddled contests with short, depleted rotations –– you name it. But still, Hardy wants his group to keep the energy moving.
"Raise the floor has been a mantra for our team," Hardy continued. "Part of development is not just making your best better, it's about improving what your worst day is. That's what the best players in the NBA do. On their 'OK' day, they still find a way to get 23 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, and a win –– even when they don't have it going."
Making those strides to improve the worst days can be a struggle at times, and it's been far from an overnight process from the Jazz, especially with such a young roster. Yet it's all a part of the extensive growing process Utah and Coach Hardy.
"I feel like with young players, because they are trying so hard to improve, and they're trying so hard to establish themselves, I think sometimes our body language sucks, and I want our team to not give in," Hardy said. "I want our team to remember that they are going to be judged, and we as a group are going to be judged on how we carried ourselves and how we acted in a tough moment."
"If we can go the last 10 games, everybody with their shoulders pulled back and their heads held high –– I think that's a success for us."
Adversity has been prevalent through the Jazz's 2024-25 year, likely will persist heading into these final ten games, and perhaps even into next season, but the goal remains the same for the roster in the short-term. If this group can manage to end off a year with many valleys and troughs on a high note, it's a big win.
