Jazz G Jordan Clarkson Receiving 'No Interest' on Trade Market
A name on the Utah Jazz that has often swirled around in NBA trade rumors is former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson. After spending the past four and a half seasons in Salt Lake City, there's a world where the 32-year-old veteran could be on his way out from a rebuilding roster looking to free more minutes for their young players.
However, while the Jazz may be on the search to make a trade involving their spark plug scorer, it seems the league may not be reciprocating that interest to make something happen. According to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, there have been no other teams around the NBA interested in acquiring Clarkson up to this point:
Clarkson, meanwhile, needs a bounceback season after really struggling with his efficiency last year. As of now, there haven’t been any other interested NBA teams in trading for his services.- Andy Larsen, Salt Lake Tribune
Clarkson comes off a shaky year in the efficiency category, as he finished the season with a 41.3% average from the field, and a career-low 29.4% from three despite still totaling over 17.1 points per game. Teams seem to not be willing to hand over assets since his recent shooting slump, and it may take a strong start in Utah for his value to recoup.
If Clarkson remains on board for the Jazz going into the 2024 season, it leaves Utah with a steady and versatile backcourt rotation, consisting of himself, Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, and Isaiah Collier. Potential also remains for Brice Sensabaugh or Cody Williams to slide into the two-spot for added size.
A deal involving the former SMOTY could be in the cards down the line, but in the meantime, Clarkson will look to spend his sixth season in Utah on a mission to redeem himself as one of the league's best microwave scorers.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!