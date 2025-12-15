Utah Jazz Face Pivotal Question as NBA Trade Season Begins

NBA trade season is officially here, having crossed the date of December 15th, meaning most trade restrictions have been lifted for players around the league to allow for potential roster shifts to take place over the coming days to weeks––which, for the Utah Jazz, presents an opportunity to make some moves.

But, among the Jazz's potential candidates that could be dealt from the roster, none have been linked more frequently to a move than Lauri Markkanen, who's been a highly-sought-after target through the past couple of seasons, and now that trade chatter has begun to spark around the NBA, that status certainly won't be changing over the next couple of months.

So, for ESPN's Bobby Marks, that leaves the Jazz to answer one critical question as deals begin to pop up around the league: just how important is the Finnish star to Utah's rebuild?

"How important is Lauri Markkanen to the rebuild?" Marks asked. "Markkanen is averaging a career-high 27.6 points, is under contract for four seasons and should be considered a foundational player. But what would happen if the Jazz were presented with an offer laden with first-round picks to add to their collection of 11 over the next seven years?"

How Committed Are the Jazz to Lauri Markkanen?

However, the Jazz plan to approach their current situation with Markkanen will undoubtedly dictate how the next few years of their rebuild go. Would Utah rather continue to build around their franchise star on the verge of a career year this season, or are they better served to ship him off for a bounty of draft assets or another building block for the future?

All signs, to this point, have hinted that the Jazz want to keep building around Markkanen and make a run to be a bit more competitive as soon as next year. Both sides have been vocally content with their current fit, and unless there's a drastic change, should keep his placement in Utah smooth sailing.

That means, instead of Markkanen being a foregone trade chip to be shipped off for multiple picks, he has a considerable chance to compete for a playoff-caliber team right where his feet are planted for the 2026-27 campaign, depending on how Utah's front office capitalizes on this coming offseason.

Dec 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots an open jump shot against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Until this summer arrives, though, the Jazz might be tested by those interested in the league of just how committed they are to keep Markkanen onboard. Utah clearly loves what they have in their franchise guy, averaging nearly 30 points a game in the first two months of the season, but if a team is willing to pay an absolute premium to acquire his services, perhaps the landscape changes.

Until further notice, Markkanen will be staying put in Salt Lake City on the five-year extension he inked just last offseason that cements him on the roster until 2029. And unless a team is willing to fork over a haul to force the Jazz's hand, that status might not shift after February's trade deadline.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!