Jazz GM Justin Zanik Reveals Rationale Behind Drew Eubanks Signing
Throughout the course of this NBA summer, the Utah Jazz were among the teams to stay relatively conservative on the free-agent market, instead focusing in on their young talent and emphasizing player development during their upcoming 2024-25 campaign.
However, during the first day of free agency opening this offseason, the Jazz made headlines for making one of the first moves on the market by bringing in veteran big man Drew Eubanks, who spent his last season with the Phoenix Suns and now takes his talents to Salt Lake City on a freshly inked two-year, $10 million contract.
During the Jazz's opening presser with the team's front office members, GM Justin Zanik was asked about his thought process behind the team's veteran additions this offseason, where he broke down what Eubanks brings to the table for Utah's big man rotation-- physicality, communication, and a great aide to the growth of this team's existing roster:
"I think with Drew [Eubanks], he adds a level of physicality that is going to be really good for our young bigs. Plays hard. Great dude. Really good communicator. I think that can really help Walker [Kessler] and Taylor [Hendricks], and even some of the younger vets with Lauri [Markkanen] and John [Collins]. I think he can be a glue part of that big man group."- Justin Zanik, Utah Jazz
Eubanks was one of the larger pieces of the Suns' bench last season, appearing in 75 games where he averaged 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 15 minutes a night.
As the Jazz lost out on one of their previous reserve big men in Omer Yurtseven this offseason, this team had a lingering hole to fill in replacing that size in the frontcourt. Enter Eubanks, who at 6-foot-9, can secure some backup minutes at the five right behind Kessler and Collins.
Where Eubanks may shine, though, is the veteran presence he brings to the squad. As Zanik mentioned, his physicality and communication were two appealing traits that brought him to Utah in the first place, and could ultimately get those traits to rub off on a young Jazz frontcourt still looking to find some identity.
Eubanks and the rest of the Jazz will get back on the floor starting next week, as Utah's training camp will officially kick off on Tuesday, October 1st.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!