Kawhi Leonard Injury Update Ahead of Jazz-Clippers
The Utah Jazz will have a quick turnaround for their second leg of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers, but they won't be up against one of their biggest stars.
According to the Clippers' injury report Leonard will be out of the action on Thursday due to rest –– leaving Los Angeles a bit shorthanded on their trip to Salt Lake City.
By resting Leonard on Thursday, it gives the 33-year-old an extra day of rest heading into the All-Star Weekend, which kicks off on Friday in San Francisco. The week off should allow the veteran forward ample time to prepare for an important second-half stretch of the season with Los Angeles.
Leonard has been in and out of the Clippers' lineup throughout the season. In the 15 games he's played, the six-time All-Star has averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in close to a career-low of 26 minutes a night.
This time around, Leonard gets some rest on LA's second leg of a back-to-back following a win. He played 34 minutes to post 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
The Jazz will have a few health troubles of their own, as Collin Sexton is set to be sidelined on Thursday as he has been for the past week plus due to an ankle injury. Expect Jordan Clarkson to start in his place.
The Jazz will tip off against the Clippers for the fourth and final time this season in the Delta Center at 7 PM MT on Thursday night.
