Key Dates to Know for Utah Jazz Ahead of 2024-25 NBA Preseason
A quick look at when action will get underway for the Utah Jazz this coming NBA season.
In this story:
As we near the end of this summer's offseason action, the 2024-25 NBA campaign is approaching quickly-- meaning Utah Jazz basketball will return after a six-month hiatus.
However, before the regular season gets underway, the Jazz will have a collection of preliminary things to take care of, including a few preseason matchups on the schedule and some deadlines for pending roster decisions.
Here's a quick list of a few key dates to keep watch of for the Jazz with just under two months to go until tip-off arrives:
- September 30: The first allowable date for all other veteran players to report to their teams.
- October 1: Utah Jazz Training Camp opens.
- October 7: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets (pre-season game 1/5).
- October 10: Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks (pre-season game 2/5).
- October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs (pre-season game 3/5).
- October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings (pre-season game 4/5).
- October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers (pre-season game 5/5).
- October 19: Last day to waive a player on a non-guaranteed contract and not incur a salary cap charge (Babacar Sane).
- October 21: Rosters set at 5 PM for NBA Opening Day.
- Last day a player with an Exhibit 10 contract can be converted to a two-way (Babacar Sane).
- Last day to sign a rookie scale/veteran extension (Collin Sexton, John Collins).
- October 23: Utah Jazz open regular season vs. Memphis Grizzlies.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!
Published