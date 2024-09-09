Inside The Jazz

Key Dates to Know for Utah Jazz Ahead of 2024-25 NBA Preseason

A quick look at when action will get underway for the Utah Jazz this coming NBA season.

Jared Koch

Mar 25, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
As we near the end of this summer's offseason action, the 2024-25 NBA campaign is approaching quickly-- meaning Utah Jazz basketball will return after a six-month hiatus.

However, before the regular season gets underway, the Jazz will have a collection of preliminary things to take care of, including a few preseason matchups on the schedule and some deadlines for pending roster decisions.

Here's a quick list of a few key dates to keep watch of for the Jazz with just under two months to go until tip-off arrives:

  • September 30: The first allowable date for all other veteran players to report to their teams.
  • October 1: Utah Jazz Training Camp opens.
  • October 19: Last day to waive a player on a non-guaranteed contract and not incur a salary cap charge (Babacar Sane).
  • October 21: Rosters set at 5 PM for NBA Opening Day.
  • Last day a player with an Exhibit 10 contract can be converted to a two-way (Babacar Sane).
  • Last day to sign a rookie scale/veteran extension (Collin Sexton, John Collins).

