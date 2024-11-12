Keyonte George Injury Update Ahead of Jazz vs. Suns
Heading into Tuesday night's NBA Cup matchup, the Utah Jazz are coming off their second win of the season against the San Antonio Spurs, yet it was an effort done without second-year point guard Keyonte George, as he was ruled inactive due to foot soreness.
However, for the Jazz's contest against the Phoenix Suns, it looks as if George will be ready to suit up once again after a one-game absence. According to the team's recent injury report, Keyonte George is listed as probable.
The Jazz managed to get by without their emerging young point guard on Saturday in a 111-110 win, but implementing George back into the starting lineup should add a nice boost into the team's backcourt and offensive production.
George has had a solid start to his second-year pro, averaging 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. While his shooting splits have been up and down (32.2% FG, 30% 3PT), it's hard to expect those numbers to persist too much further into his sophomore campaign.
As long as his injury status remains on the upward swing, expect George to be back in action for the Jazz's backcourt alongside Collin Sexton, while Cody Williams, Lauri Markkanen, and Walker Kessler fill out the three through five spots-- the same five-man lineup Will Hardy threw out the last time George was healthy against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Jazz and Suns will tip off at 7 PM MT.
