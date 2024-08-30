Jazz G Keyonte George Makes Appearance at Utah Utes Opener
During his downtime in the offseason, Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George is staying busy by showing some love to the Utah Utes.
In a video posted by the Jazz on socials, we saw George with some on-field access for the Utes' opener vs. the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
The Utes enter the season with some high expectations as the 12th-ranked team in D-1, and they started their year in dominating fashion-- taking home a shutout win in this one, 49-0. Utah's next game will come next Saturday, as they face off in another home bout, this time against the Baylor Bears.
George, along with many other Jazz players have made their way back to Salt Lake City as training camp begins to creep up, and while we wait for the season to arrive, watching some college football action unfold is far from a poor way to kill time.
George is coming off a strong rookie campaign with the Jazz, as he finished his season averaging 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 39.1% shooting from the field and 33.4% from deep. As we enter his sophomore year, there's a chance we see the Baylor product take a strong leap in the right direction from a progression standpoint as Utah continues to emphasize their youth movement.
George and the Jazz's debut for the 2024-25 NBA season arrives in just under two months, tipping off against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 23rd.
