The Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards are rolling into their second of two matchups for this season as each wrap up their final 10 games of the year, and both will be dealing with some seriously depleted lineups before tip-off.

In all, a grand total of 14 players have already been ruled out for the action–– a number that could increase before gametime.

Here's what to expect in terms of injuries for both the Jazz and Wizards for Wednesday:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Isaiah Collier (hamstring)



OUT - Keyonte George (hamstring)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (shoulder)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (hip)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)



OUT - Brice Sensabaugh (rest)



DOUBTFUL - Kyle Filipowski (illness)



QUESTIONABLE - Cody Williams (shoulder)

The Jazz will be dealing with some major injuries both in their starting lineup and down their rotation.

The biggest names that stick out on the report besides their usual suspects from the past couple of weeks like Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen is the status of each of their second-year players: Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, and Cody Wiliams.

Collier will now be slated to miss his fourth straight game as he's been dealing with what the team labels as hamstring soreness, and will continue to leave the Jazz backcourt without their typical starter and backup in the rotation.

That puts both two-way signees Elijah Harkless and Kennedy Chandler, currently in the middle of a 10-day contract, in line to claim a good chunk of the Jazz's minutes at point guard for the night; both of whom have shown good flashes in their recent opportunities.

Mar 21, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Elijah Harkless (16) brings the ball up the court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

As for Filipowski, it appears he probably won't be in the mix against the Wizards due to an illness, while Williams is questionable headed into a second-straight game after missing their prior contest against the Toronto Raptors.

Don't be shocked if Williams winds up downgraded for a second-straight game, and if so, will leave the Jazz starting five looking extra different from what it's been through the past couple of wees against Washington.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

OUT - Alex Sarr (toe)



OUT - Tre Johnson (ankle)



OUT - Trae Young (quad)



OUT - Anthony Davis (finger)



OUT - Kyshawn George (elbow)



OUT - D’Angelo Russell (not w/ team)



OUT - Cam Whitmore (out for season)



QUESTIONABLE - Bilal Coulibaly (foot)



QUESTIONABLE - Tristan Vukcevic (back)



The Wizards will be without several of their key pieces as well.

Both of their big trade deadline acquisitions from earlier this season, Trae Young and Anthony Davis, remain out with their respective injuries, while multiple of their key young pieces brought in through the past few years, like Alex Sarr and Tre Johnson, will also be out.

The two names to keep an eye on leading up to tip-off will be both Bilal Coulibaly and Tristan Vukcevic; each listed as questionable for the action, and could add to Washington's lengthy total of absences as-is.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Wizards lands at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, where we'll likely be in for another game with a lot of Ace Bailey, and perhaps another explosive scoring outing to pair with it.