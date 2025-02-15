Jazz's Keyonte George Wins Rising Stars, Earns NBA All-Star Game Bid
After a big night from Keyonte George during Friday's Rising Stars action, the Utah Jazz will have some representation in this year's NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco.
George and the Rising Stars' Team C took care of business in their two games vs. Team T in round one and the G League team in round two to effectively earn a spot in this year's unique four-team All-Star Game on Sunday.
George had a strong showing in Team C's first matchup, totaling 10 points on 3/5 shooting in just over 10 minutes. Three of those buckets hit in their first five makes of the game, rallying Team C to a hot start and a40-34 win.
During their second win, George had three points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal, but had a highlight play of the game-winner on a wing three to send Team C to the All-Star Game.
After the two wins, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle was dubbed Rising Stars MVP, thanks to the strong performance to close out the night with 12 points of the team's 25 total points, also securing three rebounds and two assists.
Now, Team C will represent the Rising Stars in the All-Star festivities on Sunday, taking on Shaq's OGs led by a legendary group of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and more. If they pull out a win there, they'll move on to the final round with a chance to win the event entirely.
It's not often you see a group of eight non-All-Stars with a shot to win the NBA All-Star Game. However, this year, the possibility is on the table, and Keyonte George is right in the thick of it.
The All-Star Game will tip off on Sunday, February 16th at 6:20 PM MT, where the young Jazz star will have a special opportunity ahead of him.
