Kings' Extensive Injury Update Hands Jazz a Lifeline
It looks like the Utah Jazz could be getting an easier load during their first of a four-game road trip on Saturday night vs. the Sacramento Kings, as three of the Kings' top contributors are set to be on the sidelines for this one.
According to the Kings' latest injury report update, they'll be without each of Domantas Sabonis (lower back), DeMar DeRozan (back), and Malik Monk (ankle), for their home matchup vs. the Jazz-- leaving them to mitigate the loss of two starters and their sixth man for the night.
Sacramento, who comes fresh off a narrow 126-130 loss vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, will be enduring the second leg of a back to back on Saturday, and while it may be on their home floor, it's not a surprise to see a few of their guys missing out just one night following an extensive overtime effort.
The Kings have gotten off to a better start than the Jazz across the early sample size of this season, securing a 7-6 record in 13 regular season contests, but the road inevitably gets tougher with such a depleted lineup. As for Utah, they've dealt with some injury troubles of their own, as third-year center Walker Kessler will be out of the action with hip bursitis.
The Jazz and the Kings will get things started at Golden One Center on Saturday night, tipping off the action at 8 PM MT.
