Lauri Markkanen Dishes Thoughts on Jazz Preseason Debut vs. Breakers
The Utah Jazz got back to the grind on Friday night for their first of six preseason games before their regular season opener, kicking things off with a matchup vs. the NBL's New Zealand Breakers-- where things ended up in Utah's favor in a big win, 116-87.
While it's just a preseason exhibition and one that isn't against an NBA squad, there's still value to be had in Utah's first preliminary showing of the year, one that allows both players and coaches a chance to get their feet wet before the regular season, as well as providing fans an early look at what to expect for the year ahead.
Jazz star Lauri Markkanen sounded off on some takeaways following his preseason debut vs. the Breakers on Friday night:
"For me, it's mostly just trying to get in the rhythm," Markkanen said. "It's weird being back out there after, what, six months?... You can always learn stuff in games, no matter who you play against. Just getting to my spots and getting more and more comfortable being out there. We'll go day by day, and we've got a couple of weeks to sharpen up."
Markkanen finished his day in a limited 15-minute sample size but still managed to make a strong impact with his 13 points (5-7 FG), and three rebounds in the process. Johnny Juzang would actually be the one to lead Utah in scoring, posting 19 points of his own off the bench.
The Jazz will continue their preseason endeavors after the weekend, as their second game approaches on Monday night when the Houston Rockets travel to Salt Lake City-- tipping off in Delta Center at 7 PM MT.
