Lauri Markkanen Injury Update Ahead of Jazz vs. Trail Blazers
The Utah Jazz will be missing out on the help of Lauri Markkanen against the Portland Trail Blazers.
According to the team's injury report, Markkanen will be inactive during Monday's game vs. the Trail Blazers due to back spasms. Walker Kessler was also downgraded to out with an illness.
Both guys had questionable status heading into Monday's contest, but now, the two are officially out of the action.
Markkanen and Kessler's absence will pile onto the Jazz's existing collection of injuries. Each of Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins have already been listed as out, leaving Utah to be a bit shorthanded on Monday.
Markkanen has had an up-and-down campaign during his third year in Utah but has still remained the leading scorer for the Jazz in a third-consecutive year, averaging 19.3 points to pair alongside 6.1 points and 1.6 assists in just over 32 minutes a night. It'll be the 14th-missed game for Markkanen during his 2024-25 season as he's dealt with lingering back issues across the year.
With Markkanen and a bevy of other major rotational pieces out of the fold, the stage may be set for the Jazz's young talent to get an increase of opportunity across the board, especially for guys like Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George, who have been on a hot streak as of late.
Tip off for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers lands at 7 PM MT at the Delta Center.
