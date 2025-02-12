Luka Doncic Injury Update Ahead of Jazz-Lakers
The Utah Jazz got a chance to see Luka Doncic for his first game in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey, and it's looking likely they'll be gearing up to see him for a second time on Wednesday night.
According to The Athletic insider Jovan Buha, the Lakers have changed Doncic's status from questionable to probable with a calf injury vs. the Jazz.
Doncic was on the Lakers' injury report on Monday ahead of his debut with the same calf ailment that sidelined him since Christmas Day before he ended up becoming available. Now for his second time around facing Utah, it's looking like it'll be a similar situation.
In his first showing against the Jazz on Monday, Doncic had a quiet night with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 24 minutes, though the Lakers took home a win pretty handily, 113-132.
This time around, Utah will be on their home floor, and will hopefully come out with a better outcome than their previous three showings vs. LA this season.
As for the Jazz's injury situation, they'll be missing Collin Sexton and new addition K.J. Martin, but are set to be healthy beyond that. Without Sexton, expect the starting backcourt to remain as it was on Monday with Isaiah Collier and Jordan Clarkson, pairing with Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Walker Kessler to round out the frontcourt.
The Jazz will tip off against the Lakers at 7 PM MT on Wednesday night in the Delta Center.
