Luka Doncic Lakers Debut 'Trending' to be Versus Tanking Jazz
It appears the Utah Jazz will be participating in one of the most anticipated games of the regular season. According to head coach JJ Redick, newly acquired point guard Luka Doncic is “trending” to make his Los Angeles Lakers debut versus the Jazz on Monday night.
“Probably more likely Monday,” Redick said, via NBA.com. “No commitment made on anything, but probably trending more towards Monday.”
The biggest storyline of the NBA this year is the Doncic-Anthony Davis exchange that sent shockwaves around the NBA on February 2. Davis made his first appearance on Saturday in a 116-105 win over the Houston Rockets. Davis didn't disappoint by scoring 26 points and hauling in 16 rebounds.
If Doncic does suit up against Utah, he’ll face a team that isn't motivated to win. The Jazz will rarely play a game at full strength. However, expect the Jazz to be with their key contributors who are ready to go. Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and John Collins missed Saturday night's loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kessler and Sexton missed the contest due to an ankle and shoulder injury. Markkanen didn’t play because of back injury management, while Collins missed due to ‘rest’.
It will be interesting to see if Utah will enter the contest, guns blazing. The Jazz helped facilitate the blockbuster trade, but not to the knowledge of CEO Danny Ainge. That can’t sit well with Ainge, considering the Jazz are in possession of the Lakers' 2027 first-round pick. The one caveat of that pick is that it’s top-four protected, and if it doesn't convey, it becomes a 2027 second-round pick.
The Doncic trade almost guarantees the pick won't need the protection, but it will likely not be a lottery pick, either. If Utah ends up trading the pick, the value of the selection certainly took a hit, with Doncic now in the picture.
If Doncic does make his debut on Monday, it will be a game played in Los Angeles. On the chance he doesn't play, the next opportunity to make his first appearance in a Lakers uniform will be against this same Jazz team. That game would be played on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. Monday night's contest has a scheduled 8:30 MT tip-off time.
