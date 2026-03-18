Following this season's All-Star break, the Utah Jazz have been far from full strength, have had a full-focus geared towards maximizing this year's first-round pick in the draft lottery, and have seen the losses gradually stack up in the final weeks of the season schedule as a result.

But when looking past strictly wins and losses for the Jazz, a few names on the roster have performed notably well after their jump in playing time.

The young players this front office has gradually stacked up through the years have since gotten more opportunity to showcase not only just how well they've developed, but also give them a chance to really prove their worth as a future piece of the next competitive Utah roster.

With that in mind, here are three players that have put their stock on the rise since the All-Star break, and stick out as key names to keep an eye on in the weeks that remain of the regular season.

1. Isaiah Collier

Feb 23, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) shoots against Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) and guard Reed Sheppard (15) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Jazz have been without Keyonte George for a good chunk of their games following the All-Star break, and that's allowed Isaiah Collier to capitalize as the next man up to claim those starting point guard minutes.

And in those reps, Collier certainly hasn't disappointed.

In the game's he's been healthy for following the All-Star break. He’s averaged an impressive 17.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.5 steals a night while shooting 46.1% from the field. His skillset as a force at the rim and a facilitator has taken clear strides forward from where he already stood, and makes his further development headed into this summer and next season even more appealing.

Especially on a deal as cheap as his rookie contract is as a near-second-rounder at the back of the first round, he feels locked into a spot on next year's roster, so long as the Jazz don't have another unexpected blockbuster trade up their sleeve.

2. Cody Williams

Mar 13, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Perhaps the name on Utah's roster seeing their stock rise the most in recent weeks, Cody Williams would be the guy to circle as the biggest standout–– especially following a career-high 34 point performance against the Sacramento Kings in his latest outing.

Williams' last four games have been the first time in his career that he's scored in double figures through five consecutive games. The Jazz have also given him a clear runway to show his talents on both ends of the floor, starting in every single game since the mid-season break, averaging over 30 minutes throughout.

Williams is showing a clear uptick in aggressiveness on both sides of the ball from where he was at this point last year, has found great value on the offensive end as a cutter and dunker, and the stronger he gets physically, combined with the more refined he gets as an outside shooter, the more secure his future will be as a key piece on the Jazz's wing for years to come.

After as bumpy of a rookie season as one could have, Williams has turned things around in a major way, and has a month left on tap to keep the momentum going into a big-time summer for even more development.

3. Brice Sensabaugh

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The more names that are sidelined in the Jazz's lineup due to injury, that just means there's a bigger piece of the pie up for grabs in terms of shot opportunities on the offensive end. Brice Sensabaugh has been the biggest beneficiary of just that, and has turned in some really strong scoring performances as a result.

In the 12 games that Sensabaugh has played following the All-Star break so far, he's scored 20 points or more in half of them. It's come with really impressive moments as an outside shooter, including three games with four or more threes made, and a collective 38.2% from deep in that timeframe.

Sensabaugh will officially be eligible for a rookie scale extension along with his draft-class mate Keyonte George this offseason, a situation that'll be fascinating to see unfold, and whether Utah offers him a new deal before the start of next regular season.

But for every game he proves he can be a spark plug scorer offensively and a productive spot-up shooter when given the green light, the bigger the value inevitably gets on his next contract. His ceiling on this roster, though, relies on what he can do outside of scoring the ball.