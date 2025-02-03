Luka Doncic May Make Lakers Debut vs. Jazz
The Utah Jazz may be the first ones in line to see Luka Doncic in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform.
According to ESPN insider Marc Spears, Doncic is targeting one of the Lakers' two meetings next week vs. the Jazz to make his debut.
Los Angeles plays Utah at home on Monday, February 10th, and faces them on the road on Wednesday, February 12th, giving the freshly traded superstar two opportunities to hit the floor vs. the Jazz.
Doncic has been out of the action since Christmas Day with a calf injury. However, don't expect it to be long until he's back in the fold with his new situation in Los Angeles.
When healthy, Doncic has been his usual dominant self. During his 22 games with the Dallas Mavericks this season, he's averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists on 46.4% shooting from the field. However, things could look a bit different from the five-time All-NBA guard upon the Mavericks' historic swap of him and Anthony Davis.
The big questions for whenever his debut inevitably arrives will be how he looks after a month plus of being absent, along with how he'll look in a new system alongside LeBron James.
The Jazz may also have a few questions themselves when next week rolls around. Utah has been pinned as a prime candidate to be active along the trade deadline, and while the front office has already swung on three deals, they could still have more moves up their sleeve depending on how the coming days shake out.
Regardless of how things look for Utah, don't be shocked if you see Doncic on the floor vs. the Jazz in a week's time.
