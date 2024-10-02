Jazz's Micah Potter on Potential No. 1 Pick Cooper Flagg: 'He's Legit'
Looking ahead to this coming NBA season, many Utah Jazz fans will already have their sights set ahead to the upcoming 2025 draft amid an expected rebuilding season to see who could be among the fresh new faces to join this budding young core in Salt Lake City-- and there's a clear number one prize to keep an eye on in the months leading up to next June.
Through the past few months, we've seen incoming Duke freshman Cooper Flagg generate some considerable hype to be among one of the top prospects to watch for the 2024 NBA Draft-- a six-foot-nine do-it-all wing who has potential league superstar written all over his in his future.
And even though we may still stand a ways away from the next NBA draft, many have taken clear notice of Flagg and his talents to further push the hype train forward for next summer-- one of those being Jazz big man Micah Potter, as he was able to spend some time with the Duke forward this offseason on the Team USA Select roster.
During Potter's media day availability on Monday, the Jazz big dove a bit into what he saw out of the incoming prospect, where he didn't hold back on his praise for the 19-year-old. Potter notes that while he may have some necessary physical development ahead of him, Flagg made sure to catch the attention of many during his stint with Team USA:
"He's legit. Obviously, he's young. I think the biggest thing for him is physical development. I think that's pretty evident, but his confidence level and skill level, it surprised everyone, and I mean everyone. Coaches. Players. It was very evident that he was legit. So, I hope he does well. I hope he stays healthy because I think he'll be fun to play with or against in the NBA for a long time."- Jazz C Micah Potter on Cooper Flagg
According to 247Sports, Flagg is listed as the number one rated recruit coming out of high school for the 2024 class as a five-star commit to Duke. By the end of this season, many franchises and their fanbases will be heavily eyeing the chances for him to land with their respective teams, as it's clear he'll be one of the hottest commodities in the draft within the past 20 years.
Flagg was named USA Basketball's Male Athlete of the Year in 2022, the national high school Player of the Year in 2024, and secured an All-American selection this summer as well. There's still a ton of time between now and Flagg's eventual entry into the league, but based on his already lengthy resume, it's fair to assume a special talent is soon approaching the league, and could even have a chance at landing in Salt Lake City if the cards fall in the Jazz's favor.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!