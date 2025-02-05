NBA Announces Jazz Broadcast Flex for National TV Game
The Utah Jazz won't be in front of the bright lights of ESPN on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns as once expected.
According to Mark Medina, the NBA has flexed their national television showings on Friday, taking Jazz vs. Suns off the air in favor of Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers.
Friday's matchup vs. the Suns was the Jazz's last remaining national television spot for the 2024-25 season, but now, it looks like they'll be out of luck looking down the second half of the year.
You can likely attribute the late shift to the pending debut of Luka Doncic. The Lakers' latest addition is reportedly targeting a shot to suit up for Los Angeles on Friday, and as a result, the NBA is making sure the hottest topic in the league is front and center.
The pivot off of national television also could be attributed to how the Jazz may approach the deadline just a day before. With key contributors like Collin Sexton, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson, this team has a chance to be decimated with trades if Danny Ainge turns to full-blown sell mode. If so, keeping them on the national stage might not be the best option.
Therefore, the Jazz and the Suns are out, and the Pacers against the new and improved Lakers are in.
Regardless of getting bumped out of the top TV slot, Jazz vs. Suns is still on for February 7th at 8 PM, albeit on a bit of a smaller scale.
