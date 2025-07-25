NBA Insider Gives Update on Kevin Love, Utah Jazz Situation
As a part of the latest trade made from the Utah Jazz, it was their three-team deal that inevitably sent veteran John Collins to the Los Angeles Clippers, alongside the Miami Heat as the third name in the deal to send out both Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson to the Jazz in the process.
For Kevin Love, in particular, going to Utah in the deal is an interesting situation–– the 36-year-old big man enters what will be his 18th season in the league currently on a rebuilding Jazz roster, likely not the most picture perfect fit for a former All-Star, NBA champion name at the tail end of his playing days.
So what's next for Love and his future for next season?
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Love seems to be seeking a "big glamour market" for his next fit, with the two mentions being New York and Los Angeles.
“So with Kevin Love, to my understanding, he really only wants to be in the big glamour markets," Fischer said. "I do think it would mostly be something along the lines of Kevin Love going to a New York or a Los Angeles type of situation. So, we'll see if that can materialize for him.”
Clearly, the Jazz in Salt Lake City don't quite fit that mold, so it makes you wonder if Love really wants to find his way to a top-end market, whether Utah will be diving into a buyout with their veteran big man ahead of next season to get him to a sensible destination for next season.
For a team like the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers, perhaps the New York Knicks, Love could have a fit as a reserve in the frontcourt and a veteran presence on any of those teams looking to be competitive next season, while also offering the market qualities Love covets.
During his last season with the Heat, Love played in 23 total games to average 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 35.7% from the field. Obviously, not quite peak numbers from ten years ago, but still worthy of a spot on a 15-man roster, and with only 48 games, he'd be on his way to reaching over 1,000 career regular-season games played since entering the league in 2008.
Could a reunion be in play with his old friend LeBron James on the Lakers? That certainly seems in play, as does him taking his services to pair with the existing core of veterans with the Clippers, or even joining the Knicks amid their hunt to win the Eastern Conference next season, and maybe even further.
Yet, as of now, Love remains set on the Jazz for next season on a $4.15 million contract, but don't be shocked if that status changes with a potential buyout soon on the horizon.