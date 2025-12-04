Utah Jazz Facing Brooklyn Nets as Rare Heavy Betting Favorites

The Utah Jazz will be going up against the Brooklyn Nets on the road as rare heavy betting favorites for the first of a back-to-back showing in New York.

According to odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jazz are favored by -5.5 (-205) heading into their matchup against the Nets, making for just the second game of this season that Utah heads into a road game as betting favorites.

The Jazz are 0-1 in that small sample size as a road favorite, falling in embarrassing fashion, 103-126 earlier this season in their road matchup vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Yet, against a 5-16 Nets team that's riding on no rest themselves, they could have the chance to flip that script to add a win to that total.

Brooklyn heads into this one having won their past two games, the latest being against the Chicago Bulls from the night before, where the Nets won in a convincing 113-103 victory.

But now, they're traveling back home for the second leg of a back-to-back, and will also be up against a Jazz team hot from the latest results of a bounceback win 133-125 over the Houston Rockets.

In their three games as a favorite this season, the Jazz are 2-1 against the spread, but have tended to struggle on the road ATS with a 2-6, compared to being 9-3 ATS at home.

As for the Nets, they're 4-6 ATS as a home underdog, and 0-4 ATS in games where they're on a back-to-back.

Keep an Eye on Utah's Frontcourt

Nov 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) looks to shoot the ball past Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

One factor ahead of the Jazz's matchup against Brooklyn will be the status of their frontcourt, and specifically, the center position, that could be a bit shorthanded in the first leg of their back-to-back.

Jusuf Nurkic heads into the night listed as questionable, Kevin Love is sidelined due to rest, and of course, Walker Kessler is out for the season as he recovers from shoulder surgery–– leaving Utah with a bit of a question mark of who's to get minutes at the five spot, and could make this road trip a bit tougher than it looks on paper.

The Jazz will tip-off against the Nets in Barclays Center at 5:30 PM MT, as they'll attempt to put together a two-game win streak for the second time this season.

