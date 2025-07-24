Utah Jazz Cut Former First Round Pick
The Utah Jazz officially cut ties with a former first round pick on Thursday.
According to a team release, the Jazz have waived guard Jaden Springer.
Springer, who was signed onto a non-guaranteed roster ahead of the 2025-26 season, was due $400,000 if he was kept on the Jazz past July 25th, and would've gotten $600,000 had he stayed on the roster on opening night.
Instead, Utah opts to cut ties with their young guard just one day before his summer guarantee date.
Springer was signed onto the Jazz midway through the 2025-26 season, ultimately appearing in 17 games and starting in two for Utah–– averaging 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists a night, while shooting 41.1% from the field throughout.
Springer also had some time with the Jazz during this year's summer league in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas for four contest, before he would eventually being suddenly taken off the roster one game into their time in Vegas.
Now, Springer finds his way to the open market ahead of the 2025-26 season, with the chance to sign with any team that may have interest in him for what would be the fourth team of his career heading into his fifth season pro.
Springer is a four-year league vet at just 22 years old, and a former first-round pick from the Philadelphia 76ers at pick 28 in the 2021 NBA Draft, where he would ultimately play 50 games before being traded to the Boston Celtics in 2024, find his way to their 2024 NBA FInals-winning roster, to where he'd then end up in Utah this past season.
Across his 110 games in the NBA, Springer has averaged 2.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists, logging just 8.8 minutes a night.
While still a first-round pick and super young, keep an eye on another team around the league potentially taking a shot on the now-former Jazz guard, leading up to next season.