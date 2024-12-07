NBA Insider Reveals Jazz True Asking Price for Walker Kessler
The speculation that the Utah Jazz will have a fire sale at some point this season is high, but third-year pro-Walker Kessler's asking price may keep him in Salt Lake City for a while. According to NBA correspondent Evan Sidery of Forbes, a trade for Kessler would need to include multiple first-round picks or a top prospect with draft capital. Sidery dished what his sources are telling him on ‘ X’.
“The Jazz will hold a high asking price for Walker Kessler in potential trade talks. Utah previously desired multiple first-round picks or a top prospect alongside draft capital. Kessler joins Victor Wembanyama as the only players averaging a double-double and 2 blocks per game.” - Evan Sidery - Forbes
After a sophomore slump, Kessler looks to be developing into a bonafide NBA starter in his third year as a pro. Kessler is averaging 11.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game while also giving Utah elite rim protection on defense. Kessler is only behind Victor Wembanyama in blocks, averaging 2.9 per game.
Despite the uptick in his development this season, what Sidery suggests is much to ask in a Kessler exchange. If the Jazz were to net a haul for Kessler, Collin Sexton may have to be part of the package.
Out of the Jazz players who have been rumored to be on the trade block, Sexton and Kessler are the pair on team-friendly deals. Considering their contract status, the other two, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson, will take more work to move.
Sexton is the most likely player to be traded this season. Utah’s starting shooting could make an immediate impact on a franchise contending for a title this and next season. He’s owed 19.175 million in the 2025-26 season before he can become an unrestricted free agent.
It feels like it's not a matter of ‘if’ an in-season roster reshuffle happens but when it will occur. Unlike the past two years of the Jazz’s rebuild, they have gotten off to a cold start to the season. Utah’s ability or inability to stack wins should impact how patient they can be.
As long as Utah is trending to be in the bottom five, expect the Jazz to stay where they're at up to the trade deadline. However, if Utah starts to stack some wins together, the Jazz may be forced to deal earlier than they would like.
There's enough veteran talent on the roster for Utah to be capable of stringing some wins together. They proved that in a blowout win last night versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite Utah’s 5-17 start, there are also enough bad teams to make the race to the bottom five competitive. The sooner Utah does decide to pull the trigger on a trade, the better their odds will be at the NBA lottery.
It all makes an eventful season regarding the rumor mill for Utah. Jazz fans can expect more trade chatter tied to Kessker, Sexton, Collins, and Clarkson moving forward.
