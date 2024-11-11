Utah Jazz Show Signs of Life in Newest NBA Power Rankings
After a bumpy start to the new season for the Utah Jazz, this young group has finally put together multiple wins on the year, with their latest effort against the San Antonio Spurs resulting in a big victory to end an extensive four-game road trip.
While one regular season win against the Spurs isn't a groundbreaking change for what we should expect from this team moving forward this season (especially considering the rough seven losses coming before it), the newfound success can give Jazz fans a breath of fresh air knowing they've not only lifted above the bottom of the league standings, but also received a small boost in some NBA power rankings.
In NBA.com's newest edition of power rankings spanning around two weeks into the season, the Jazz navigated their way above their previous 30th-place in the league, now to one spot above at 29th, making the Washington Wizards the lone team to rank below Utah.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann gave some insight surrounding the Jazz's placement.
"After an 0-6 start, the Jazz got off the schneid in Chicago (they just needed to play the Eastern Conference to get their first win), picking up another victory in San Antonio on Saturday," said Schuhmann. "The win in Chicago came without Lauri Markkanen and with John Collins scoring 28 points (including a monster dunk over Coby White) off the bench, where he’s remained even with Utah’s two starting forwards (Markkanen and Taylor Hendricks) unavailable. Collins is averaging fewer minutes this season, but has career-high marks in both usage rate (26.3%) and assist ratio (14 per 100 possessions used)."
Of course, landing 29th out of 30 total teams isn't much to be proud of, but after being rock-bottom just one week ago, it's a step in the right direction!
The Jazz have suffered from a barrage of injuries to kick off this season, with key names like Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Jordan Clarkson all listed as inactive in one or more games within less than 10 games into the season. Still, Utah has found its way to two hard-fought wins, both in a tough road environment.
An overall record of 2-7 limits the Jazz from getting any higher in these ranks, but as we see this appealing young core continue to develop, along with a struggling Eastern Conference being in the mix as well, there's optimism around seeing Utah keep moving up when it comes time for the next collection of rankings.
The Jazz will hope to keep up their winning ways on Tuesday night, as they return home to face the Phoenix Suns for their first In-Season Tournament game of the year.
