NBA Rumors: Jazz Need 'Major Package' to Trade Walker Kessler
With just over a month to go until the 2025 NBA trade deadline hits, the Utah Jazz have found themselves in no shortage of rumors. With a collection of potential trade chips at their disposal in the form of veteran contributors like Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and John Collins, this squad makes for an interesting candidate to watch before the upcoming league cutoff arrives.
However, another interesting name on the Jazz roster has appeared in a few rumors leading up to the deadline: third-year center Walker Kessler. As the Utah big man has emerged posting career numbers, opposing teams around the league have taken notice, leading to questions revolving around his availability ahead of February.
Yet, despite the outside interest, it would likely take a lot for the Jazz to pivot off of their defensive anchor in the middle-- according to the latest development from NBA insider Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.
According to Fischer, it would take a "major package" for another team to acquire Kessler's services, likely keeping him in Salt Lake City past the deadline unless an opposing squad offers a substantial package Utah's way.
Kessler has been a notable bright spot in an otherwise bumpy campaign for the Jazz. He's averaged career highs across the board, posting 10.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.7 blocks a night in nearly 30 minutes a game.
We've seen chatter linking teams like the Los Angeles Lakers to Kessler with interest in upgrading their big-man rotation, yet nothing substantial has come to form. Utah holds the 2022 first-round pick in high regard as one of the focal points of their rebuild, and won't be parting ways with him unless they receive a trade opportunity that simply can't be turned down.
Instead, the focus for the Jazz can be turned towards veterans on the roster that also hold some trade value to be capitalized on.
Collin Sexton, who's having another productive season in Utah, and Jordan Clarkson, a former Sixth Man of the Year who makes less than $15 million a season, would be the candidates to pivot toward dealing instead-- rather than shipping off a key cog in this team's rebuild process, like a 22-year-old Kessler.
The NBA trade deadline arrives on February 6th at 1 PM MT. Needless to be said, expect the Jazz front office to stay busy on the phones in an effort to capitalize on a critical time of the season.
