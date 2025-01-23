NBA Rumors: Lakers Remain Interested in Trade for Jazz Center
The Utah Jazz continue to be at the focal point of several trade rumors around the league, mainly about their veteran talent potentially on the market after the team has rattled off a bleak start for the first half of the season.
However, despite the wide expectation of dealing veteran contributors, that hasn't stopped teams from inquiring the Jazz about some young cornerstones. Walker Kessler has been rumored to be on the radar of the Los Angeles Lakers for some time now, and that chatter has only persisted with the newest developments from ESPN insider Shams Charania.
According to Charania, the Lakers have continued to call the Jazz concerning the availability of third-year center Walker Kessler, yet the asking price remains high for his services.
Kessler has been a bright spot for the Jazz this season despite their lapses in wins and losses. Through 34 games, the 23-year-old has averaged a career high in points (11.3) and rebounds (11.5), while also currently leading the league in field goal percentage.
It's easy to see why the Lakers or other teams would have interest in bringing Kessler aboard their respective rosters, but considering the current state of the Jazz, acquiring him in a trade could be a feat much easier said than done.
Kessler has been pinned as the big man of the future for Utah, while also filling in as the defensive anchor on one of the league's worst defensive units. If the Jazz were to end up shipping Kessler out, it would likely take an extensive haul to come their way in order to pull the trigger.
The Lakers seem eager to bring Kessler aboard, as he could be a worthwhile big man to play behind or alongside Anthony Davis to fill out their starting five and rotation. But, if the Jazz aren't willing to part ways with him without an "extremely high" return, the deal could be something Los Angeles isn't able to meet the requirements for.
For the Lakers, the concept of Kessler sounds great, but it might end up as just that: an idea. Unless the Los Angeles front office was willing to pile in two of their future first-round picks in 2029 and 2031, potentially alongside an appealing young or rotational player, this concept might not have the traction to develop into anything substantial.
Regardless, expect the rumors to continue to circle both the Lakers and Jazz up until the NBA trade deadline, which comes around next month on February 6th at 1 PM MT.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!