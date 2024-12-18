NBA Trade Rumors: Contender Showing Interest on Jazz's Jordan Clarkson
The NBA's trade season for the 2024-25 campaign is starting to ramp up as restrictions lift around the league and various rumors start to increase with it. And per usual, the Utah Jazz are right in the thick of the conversations.
After beginning the season off as one of the worst teams in the NBA at a 5-20 record, the league has effectively pinned the Jazz as one of the more prominent sellers on the market, and with that, some chatter has started to generate around some of Utah's rostered veterans.
The latest rumor comes from The Athletic and insiders Tony Jones and Sam Amick, as it's reported that the Denver Nuggets are among the teams with interest in a certain piece on the Jazz roster-- that being former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.
"With the NBA’s trade window opening this past weekend, and with the trade deadline less than two months away, the Nuggets are canvassing the league in pursuit of a player who can offer significant help offensively, league sources tell The Athletic," Jones and Amick said. "As a result, the Nuggets have either expressed interest in or have had preliminary trade discussions on the following players: Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Washington’s Jordan Poole, Utah’s Jordan Clarkson."
With their mentioned interest in LaVine, Poole, and Clarkson, Denver's intentions on the market are clear-- add some offensive help to pair alongside Nikola Jokic.
This season, the Nuggets have been among the top contenders in the West, but haven't been their dominant self offensively-- especially when looking at their stats from beyond the arc. Denver places 26th in three-pointers made and 30th in three-pointers attempted. A high-volume scorer like Clarkson could potentially mend that hole, even if he may not be the most efficient shooter available.
Clarkson also comes at a cheaper price for a more cap-constrained team like the Nuggets, making just $14 million over the next two seasons. Within the new implications of the CBA, Denver isn't a second apron roster, so they aren't forced into steeper trade obstacles like the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns would be, and a smaller contract like Clarkson's provides more flexibility for further additions moving forward.
Clarkson has played in 15 games so far this regular season, averaging 15.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 41.0% shooting from the field and 31.5% from three. His potential departure from Salt Lake City would likely lead to significant adjustments in the Jazz's offensive scheme but could open up increased opportunities for Utah's youth movement.
Keep an eye on Clarkson, along with the other Jazz veterans who could be on the move, leading up to the trade deadline upcoming on February 6th, 2025.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!