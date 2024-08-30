New Jazz Sideline Reporter Sounds Off on Utah, SLC
The Utah Jazz announced some changes to the 2024-25 season broadcast team. Most notably, Utah is bringing Lauren Green as a sideline reporter to contribute to the broadcast. Jazz fans haven't seen anyone patrolling the sidelines since Kristen Kenney was part of the team in 2021.
Green brings some experience to the table. She was a sports anchor at NBC News affiliate KOB 4 in New Mexico and has been a sideline reporter for the NBA Summer League and NCAA tournament.
With the new changes, Green sat down with JP Chunga and The Roundball Roundup Podcast to discuss her latest adventure and thoughts about Utah's fan base heading into the new season.
"I know they’re passionate. I have family friends that live out here," Green said. "I know they care. That's kind of an interesting thing to see, especially with the NBA teams — not every NBA team has a market or a fan base that's, like, full-heartedly."
The fan base is unique in a sense that prior to 2024, the Jazz are the only major pro sports team in the state to root for. That will change this season thanks to Ryan Smith's acquisition of an NHL hockey team, but the Jazz have the whole state cheering them on rather than just one city.
Although this will be Green's first time calling Utah home, she has been here long enough to get a feel for what Salt Lake City has to offer. When the question came up, Green shared her thoughts on what her experience has been like in Utah thus far.
'It's beautiful. It looks like there's so much to do outside, like nature," Green said. "It looks like a short drive to a nice hike or anywhere. I think that one big thing for me is to be able to wake up no matter where I'm at. I've been lucky the last few years in the place I’ve lived. They've all had this similar feeling where I can wake up and be having a horrible day, but I could look outside and be like — At least that mountain looks beautiful.'
Also, Holly Rowe has been reassigned different duties. According to the Jazz, Rowe will be appearing on live broadcasts as an in-game reporter for select home games this season. The Jazz season gets underway with their first preseason game against the New Zealand Breakers on October 4.
