End of Season Grades: Evaluating Jazz C Walker Kessler
What better way to digest the Utah Jazz's recently finished season than to hand out player grades? After a developmental season where the Jazz went 31-51, we’re doing just that. Next up on the grading block is the second-year big man, Walker Kessler.
Kessler had a stellar rookie season that ended with an All-Rookie First-Team selection and a spot on Team USA for the FIBA World Cup. Because of that, expectations were sky-high for him entering his second campaign in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately, those expectations, combined with a summer spent trying to find ways to contribute rather than focusing on development, likely set Kessler up for failure.
Kessler’s counting stats look similar to how they did last year. He averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in about 23 minutes per game. I'd be pleased if you told me when he was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves that these were the numbers Kessler was putting up for us. He’s undoubtedly a rotation-level big and has one truly elite skill.
Kessler’s 5.0 blocked shots per 100 possessions ranked second in the NBA, trailing only the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up, Victor Wembanyama. Though he came up 7 minutes shy of qualifying for this list, Kessler’s block percentage of 9.2% matches Mark Eaton for 10th best all time. Kessler is a special shot blocker.
Offensively, Kessler’s role is clear. He impacts by scoring around the basket and spacing the floor vertically as a lob threat. Kessler is coordinated, which helps him catch passes and tip offensive rebounds to himself. He did start to drop some passes, especially late in the season, but I credit that more to his general frustration rather than any long-term concerns. Kessler ranked in the top 15 for offensive rebounding this year which I expect to only improve as he gets stronger.
Another factor that unintentionally impacted Kessler this year was the addition of John Collins. They struggled to play together, and because Collins provided more spacing, Will Hardy chose to move Kessler to the bench for much of the year. Whether or not Kessler stays in this role in the future is unclear, though I doubt he will. One of the easiest solutions to improving the team’s 30th-ranked defense is to play Kessler more.
One thing the team experimented with this year was spacing Kessler out to the corner, with the goal being that he could extend his range. He attempted just 19 threes this year and made just 4. Teams didn’t guard him out there, which clogged up the offense. Kessler shot 60% from the free throw line this season, which is an improvement, but didn’t inspire much confidence that he could be a reliable 3-point shooter.
Kessler is about to turn 23, so his best years are in front of him. Fortunately, he will have a full summer to develop his skills and prepare for a pivotal third season with the Jazz. Overall, Kessler failed to meet his lofty expectations but had a solid year nonetheless. He remains a key piece of this young Jazz core.
Grade: B
