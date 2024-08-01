Oddsmaker Reveals Jazz 2024-25 Total Wins Projection
The oddsmakers have spoken. Despite all of the uncertainty of what path the Utah Jazz will take to begin the year, FanDuel Online Sportsbook is projecting their over/under win total at 27.5 games.
This summer has been a mystery for Jazz fans regarding what approach will be taken. Their best player, Lauri Markkanen, has been tied to multiple trade rumors. However, when the rubber met the road, it appears the Jazz decided to stay put and not break down their roster for the second time in three years.
So, with a projected starting five of Markkanen, John Collins, Taylor Hendricks, Collin Sexton, and Keyonte George, the Jazz are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Utah will need to add substantial talent to be considered a contender, but it looks like that won't happen this year.
Also, with a healthy Markkanen, this is a roster that can compete to make the play-in tournament. That recipe hasn't worked in helping their draft positioning or making the playoffs, too. The highest the Jazz have drafted since Danny Ainge decided to trade Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell was with the No. 9 pick in 2023 when they drafted Taylor Hendricks. They also haven't made the play-in tournament or the playoffs.
That said, will the Jazz go over or under 28.5 games? From this point of view, this Jazz roster should trump FanDuel's 28-game mark, and once it becomes clear that Markkanen is playing in Salt Lake City, that projection should rise.
Utah has won 31 and 37 games on Jazz CEO Danny Ainge's watch, and this year's team roster from a talent perspective is similar. Although the Jazz could decide to focus on player development much earlier in the season compared to the prior years, and in that case, Utah would lose more games.
A 28-54 final season record would give Utah the eighth worse record in the league and would give Utah a 12.5% chance at the No. 1 pick and a 26.2% shot of drafting in the top four.
