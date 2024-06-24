Oddsmakers Reveal Jazz True Chances at No. 10
The NBA mock drafts have been all over the place regarding the No. 10 overall pick that's currently in possession of the Utah Jazz. However, the oddsmakers believe certain players have a better chance of finding their way to Salt Lake City than others. Online bookie DraftKings has just released its odds on who they believe has the best shot at landing at No. 10.
The popular online bookie has Tennessee SG/SF Dalton Knecht as the favorite (+450), followed by a three-way tie with Nikola Topic, Cody Williams, and Ron Holland (+600). After the top four, the odds get pretty steep for players, which DraftKings has pegged as a possibility. Stephon Castle and Reed Sheppard, who were mocked to go to the Jazz in a number of projections after the 2023-24 season ended, both have 25-1 odds of lasting until No. 10.
Dalton Knecht is a proven scorer at the college level. He had a career-high of 40 points versus Kentucky and 39 points against Florida and Auburn. The Jazz could use a player to space the floor in their half-court sets. Knecht shot 39.2% from long distance this last year at Tennessee.
The downside of drafting Knecht is his age. He'll be entering the draft at the age of 23. At that age, there's not much time for development and he would be expected to contribute sooner rather than later.
Topic is a name that's been picking up steam as we inch closer to draft day. With the Jazz in the midst of a rebuild, they could be patient with the 18-year-old Serbian. Topic just recently tore his ACL, and due to his unavailability next season, there's a good shot he slips to the Jazz at 10.
If you like longshots, then you can wager on Bronny James being picked at No. 10. It's still not clear if James will even be drafted, but DraftKings has the son of LeBron James as a 150-1 chance of being selected at 10.
Also, could Utah use its stockpile of assets to move from the 10 spot? If there's a player the Jazz likes, they certainly have the assets to do it. Not long ago, the Jazz traded the No. 24 pick and Trey Lyles to draft Donovan Mitchell. Unlike last year's draft, the talent pool isn't as deep, and we can expect more trading up and down the board.
The rumors have been hot and heavy surrounding the Jazz. Whether it's packaging the No. 29 and 32 pick to move up in the teens or selling future draft capital to get into the top five, Jazz fans should be on their toes Wednesday night with Danny Ainge in charge.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!