Pistons Sign Former Jazz Player to Two-Year Contract
So far, it's been a lucrative off-season for former Utah Jazz players. This time, Simone Fontecchio signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth 16 million dollars. ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news via "X." This signing follows Donovan Mitchell's coming to terms to a three-year 150-million-dollar deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kris Dunn's agreement to a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Fontecchio spent just short of two seasons in Salt Lake City and showed promise in his second year, but Utah decided to part ways at the trade deadline. In return, Utah received Detroit's second-round pick in 2024, which ended up netting Kyle Filipowski out of Duke.
Last season, Fontecchio averaged 8.9 points and 4.4 rebounds for Utah while logging 23.2 minutes per contest. The move to Detroit ended up working out due to more playing time. In a small sample size, he averaged 15.4 points in 30.2 minutes per game.
The Jazz have been quiet in free agency thus far. They did sign Drew Eubanks to a small two-year deal worth 10 million dollars. The way it's trending, if Utah is going to make a big upgrade this offseason, it will most likely be via trade.
However, it appears the Jazz are headed to another year in which player development will be priority No. 1. Today, Utah is on pace to have six rostered players who were drafted by the Jazz over the last two years. Despite Jazz CEO Danny Ainge's postseason press conference comments of going "Big Game" Hunting," nothing has yet materialized.
