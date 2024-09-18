Predicting Jazz F John Collins's Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
In the meantime, as we patiently wait for the Utah Jazz's looming regular season debut, it makes for a perfect time to take a peek at how this roster is positioned for the year ahead, along with what the expectations could be for each member of Utah's rotation for 2024-25.
In the days leading up to the next NBA season, we'll be looking across the Jazz depth chart to throw a few stat predictions out as to how the numbers will inevitably shake out in Utah. After a productive offseason of continuing to build on their young talent, this roster has several names to keep an eye on for a potential breakout soon to come.
Today, we'll be looking at John Collins, who enters his second year with the Jazz after his recent trade from the Atlanta Hawks just last offseason.
With that, here's a look at how Collins's seventh-year pro with the Jazz could fare:
Predicted Averages: 13.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 1.1 TOV, 55.8/36.2/79.9
As the Jazz continue to feed more opportunity to their key young core of Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and new addition Cody Williams, along with a few other names, there's a chance we see a few existing candidates from last year's roster take a step back in terms of their production for the 2024-25 campaign.
That may be the case for John Collins as we approach his second campaign with the Jazz.
With the Jazz's further investment into their young core, there's a large chance we see Hendricks, along with Walker Kessler man the starting four and five spots to fully lean into their youth movement for this season and onwards. Inevitably, it puts Collins in a role that could subject to him being a notable presence in the second unit, as opposed to his 68 starts last season.
Despite his projected decrease in minutes and starts, that doesn't mean we won't see Collins be productive in the opportunity given to him. The Jazz forward proved his worth last season after a bumpy recent stretch in Atlanta, effectively averaging his best point total and true shooting percentage since 2020-21. So even if he takes a backseat to the young guys, he'll still put up some numbers.
Along with that, less shot volume oftentimes results in an uptick in efficiency, which is what I see happening for Collins. A 55.8% average from the field would give him an even better average from his 2020-21 sample size, and while we could see a dip in a notably high three-point percentage from last season, the Wake Forest product can make his impact felt in his natural role as an interior scorer.
We could also get an opportunity to see Collins invest further into the defensive side as the ball as a rim protector as the ball continues to find its way into the hands of the Jazz's younger players. 1.2 blocks a night gives him the second-highest average he's seen in his career and would present a formidable frontcourt rotation for Utah of him and Kessler to hold down the middle.
The soon-to-be 27-year-old still can have several productive years ahead of him, but as the Jazz keep finding ways to accelerate their rebuild process, Collins's role may get a bit more unpredictable from what we saw last year.
